‘I Wish Tacha Was My Bestie’, Says Ghanaian Singer, Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale took to his social media space to indicate his interest in 2019 BBNaija star, Tacha.

The dancehall singer has clearly had his eye on the ‘pretty queen’ and he summoned the courage to declare his intentions on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Shatta Wale shared a photo of the reality TV with the words;

“Gosh I wish this pretty queen was my bestie lol “ @symply_tacha



See the full post below: