I Wonder How People Will Survive This Period In Nigeria, Says Samklef

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Music entertainer, Samklef
Popular music producer, Samklef says he wonder how Nigerians are going to survive this period of national lockdown.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that Nigerian leaders are only copying other countries without adequate plans for their citizens.

See what he shared below:

I wonder how people are going to survive this period in Nigeria. I just heard companies are laying down their staffs…..Nigerians Leaders are just copying other country but have no plans for their citizens. Hunger dey kill o.

