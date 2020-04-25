I Wonder How People Will Survive This Period In Nigeria, Says Samklef

Popular music producer, Samklef says he wonder how Nigerians are going to survive this period of national lockdown.
Read Also: Buhari Has Not Done One Quarter Of What I Have Done For Nigerians: Samklef
Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that Nigerian leaders are only copying other countries without adequate plans for their citizens.
See what he shared below:
I wonder how people are going to survive this period in Nigeria. I just heard companies are laying down their staffs…..Nigerians Leaders are just copying other country but have no plans for their citizens. Hunger dey kill o.
I wonder how people are going to survive this period in Nigeria. I just heard companies are laying down their staffs…..Nigerians Leaders are just copying other country but have no plans for their citizens. Hunger dey kill o.
— PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) April 25, 2020