‘I Wonder Where Wizkid’s Pet Goat Is’ – Niyola Shares Thoughts

Nigerian singer, Niyola recently questioned the whereabouts of her colleague and former label mate, Wizkid’s pet goat.

Information Nigeria recalls the “Joro” crooner announced in 2018 that he has acquired a pet goat and also asked his fans to help him suggest names for the animal.

However, the singer is yet to give an update about the animal and Niyola is quite curious about its whereabouts.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday the “Toh Bad” singer wrote;

“I wonder where wizkid’s pet goat is now”

See the tweet below: