If Hard Times Don’t Afflict You, How Will You Know Your True Friends?- Reno Omokri

With the COVID 19 pandemic ravaging the world, many have used this as a yardstick to judge their friendship.

According to some people, those who check up on you this period, are the friends one should keep.

Reacting to this, Omokri stated that God allows challenges in people’s life for them to see their true friends.

He tweeted;

”God allows challenges in your life so the veil is lifted from your eyes and you can see ‘friends’ for who they are. If hard times don’t afflict you, how will you know which of your friends will stop taking your calls and which will be there for you?”