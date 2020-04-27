If He Can Make You Laugh, Hold On To Him Because Perfect Guys Don’t Exist – Georgina Onuoha

Former Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has shared her thoughts on relationships and perfection in them.

According to the single mom of two, perfect guys do not exist.

The former actress went on to advise women on the kind of men to hold on to despite perfect men not being in existence.

Read Also: Why Nigerians Should Not Like Donald Trump – Georgina Onuoha

In her words;

”He’s not perfect. You aren’t either, and the two of you will never be perfect. But if he can make you laugh at least once, causes you to think twice, and if he admits to being human and making mistakes, hold onto him and give him the most you can.

”He isn’t going to quote poetry, he’s not thinking about you every moment, but he will give you a part of him that he knows you could break. Don’t hurt him, don’t change him, and don’t expect for more than he can give. Don’t analyze.

”Smile when he makes you happy, yell when he makes you mad, and miss him when he’s not there. Love hard when there is love to be had. Because perfect guys don’t exist, but there’s always one guy that is perfect for you. Find him, Give him a chance.



https://www.instagram.com/p/B_WYYDXjkK3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link