If You Are The Only Star In A Family, There Will Be Darkness In That Family – Omokri

Reno Omokri is of the opinion that if there is only one-star in a family, there is darkness in that family.

Omokri made this known via a post on his IG, adding that a star needs other stars to shine bright.

Read Also: Buhari’s Speech Was Recorded: Reno Omokri

In his words;

”Don’t frustrate the efforts of your siblings to shine. If you are the only star in the family, there will be darkness in that family because stars cannot shine as bright as the sun. You need many stars to have enough light during your family’s night.

”Remember that the beauty of a rainbow lies in the diversity of its colours. You alone can’t be the rainbow in your family. Your siblings have to be the other colours. So don’t frustrate their rise. Enable it if you can. Use your candle to light their own candles.”