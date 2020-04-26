If You Flaunt Your Wealth, I Have A Right To Ask Where You Got It From – Shade Ladipo

Controversial television personality, Shade Ladipo is of the opinion that she has the right to ask people who flaunt their wealth on social media where they got it from.

According to Ladipo;

Read Also: Shade Ladipo Slams Toke Makinwa Over Tweets On People Filming Acts Of Charity.

“As a generation, we are quick to forget to ask the question, how does this person make their money.

“Before you say ‘Shade it’s not your business’ Please understand that if you flaunt money then I have the right to ask you how you made it. After all #FreedomOfExpression”

See screenshots below…