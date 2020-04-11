Entertainment

If You Want To Have Cosmetic Surgery, Do It, Life Is Too Short- Toke Makinwa

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Media personality Toke Makinwa has absolutely no issues with cosmetic surgery.

Toke took to her page to make this know adding that life is too short for anyone to live in regret. This is coming after news surfaced about an influencer who almost died after going under the knife.

In Toke’s words;

”If you want to get your body done, do it, life is too short and just make sure it is what you want and not what you think is expected of you, No one is perfect and you’ll still need lots of exercising to keep fit. Surgery is half of it, any surgeon will tell you.”

