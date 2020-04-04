Trending

If You Want To Kill People, Starve Them Of Internet – Omokri

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Governor Bello Suspends Commissioner Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has ordered the immediate suspension of the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulmumuni...
Read more
CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID 19: CNN Anchor, Brooke Baldwin, Tests Positive

CNN anchor, Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for Coronavirus.This is coming three days after her colleague, Chris Cuomo revealed...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 4th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: FG Set...
Read more
CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Nigerian author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Renon Omokri, ha shared the one way many can be killed.

According to Reno, food and water starvation will not kill people, but internet starvation will definitely do this.

Read Also: Women Who Think Their boyfriends Are Stingy Have Low Morals – Reno Omokri

In his words;

”If you want to starve people in this age, don’t deprive them of food and water. They will survive. If you really want to kill people, starve them of the Internet. Internet starvation will kill the people of today’s world more than food starvation. They can go without reading Scripture, or praying, but can’t stand even an hour without the Internet. If they forget their phone at home, they will rush back home, Irrespective of whether or not it makes them late for work. But are not willing to do the same if they forget their Bible at home on the way to a Christian gathering”

Thoughts?

Previous articleHeartbreak Almost Ruined My Career – Funnybone
Next articleLockdown: Actress Ada Ameh Laments Over Lack Of Electricity
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Bishop Oyedepo Donates Relief Materials To NCDC

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
The general overseer of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has delivered relief materials to the Abuja office...
Read more

Coronavirus: CPC Boss, Irukera Reacts Over Racist Comment Of French Doctors

Trending Michael Isaac - 0
The DG of Consumer Protection Commission has reacted to the viral video where two French doctors said the drugs for treating coronavirus should be...
Read more

Women Who Think Their boyfriends Are Stingy Have Low Morals – Reno Omokri

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri has taken to his IG page to again share his thoughts about certain kinds of relationships.According to him, any woman...
Read more

FCMB Group Records N188bn Revenue, Grows Profit To N20.1bn

Metro News Victor - 0
FCMB Group Plc has announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. The audited results showed that the Group’s gross revenue...
Read more
- Advertisement -