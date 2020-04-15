If Your Boyfriend Cheats On You, Date His Father – Bobrisky

Crossdresser Bobrisky has shared a piece of advice to every woman.

According to the popular Nigerian crossdresser, girls need not be heartbroken when they get cheated on, she advised that when this happens they should date their exes father.

In her words;

”Girls if ur boyfriend cheat on u with another girl. Pls don’t fight him, slay hard and f**k his father or one of his rich UNCLE.

”I guess that will hurt him more . I don’t have time for rubbish. Make sure his uncle send him errand in your presence ”