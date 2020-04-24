Ifu Ennada Lambasts Troll Who Described Her As ‘A Very Short Girl’ (Photo)

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ifu Ennada has lambasted a troll for describing her as ‘a very short girl.’

Taking to her official Instagram page to reply the troll, she described the troll’s head as one that is as long as Nigeria’s problems.

She wrote: “Somebody with head as long as Nigeria’s problem and diastema (gap tooth) that can fit 2 cows simultaneously is calling me a “very short girl. ” I’m 5’5, but people like this idiot always call me short like it’s a crime – if that’s the definition of “short” for a girl.

“Some even call me midget. I’m not ashamed of my height, but I won’t tolerate body shaming from somebody with body parts I can write a full Novel on. @hu.nter8643 no be me swear for your full destiny. If you don’t have sense, buy some and fit it into your empty long head.”