Igbo People Are Nigeria’s Greatest Asset – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri is of the opinion that the Igbos in Nigeria are perhaps the country’s greatest asset.

Taking to his page to speak on the viral video of a young lady making locally made face masks, Omokri wrote;

”I watched the video of the Aba made face masks. They are probably the best masks I have seen.

”The Igbo people of Nigeria are perhaps the greatest asset this nation has. I doff my hat to them.

”If I were General Buhari, I would order millions of these face masks to first meet our domestic requirements, and then give out the rest to other nations as Nigeria’s foreign aid.

”It will achieve two things. It will boost our economy, and it will project Nigeria as a diplomatic and economic power. America and The United Kingdom will not reject such an offer at this stage.”