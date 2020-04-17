Politics

Ihedioha’s IMC Willing To Confess About Alleged 19.63bn Misappropriation Of Funds: Imo Govt

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

 

The Imo State government says the Interim Management Committee, IMC, chairmen under former administration of Emeka Ihedioha, have said they are willing to explain involvement in the alleged misappropriation of the N19.63 billion local government funds in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said this on Thursday, while speaking in Owerri, on the ongoing recovery process of the funds by the Auditor General for local government from those who were said to have mismanaged the monies.

Emelumba’ said while speaking that, “This is a routine thing in civil and public service. Public funds are subject to audit and that is the law. The funds from local governments are subject to audit and that is what the auditor general has done.

Read Also: Oshiomhole: PDP Felt They Could Impose Ihedioha On Imo

“Nobody is talking about probe here. What the audit report is saying is that some people fictitiously spent local government money and it is improper. They should refund the money.

“What is at stake here is that the auditor general for local government did an audit report and discovered that a staggering amount of N19. 63 billion was fictitiously spent for contracts that were not executed, were withdrawn from JACC, without a clearly stated purpose for that and they asked the governor, Hope Uzodinma, for approval to recover the money and the governor gave them the approval.”

