IK Ogbonna Reacts To Extension Of Lockdown In Lagos

Nigerian actor IK Ogbonna has reacted to the recent news of an extension of the lockdown in Lagos and a few other states in the country.

Taking to his IG page, the actor stated that he is in support of the lockdown but the government needs to do something to help the poor being robbed in different parts of Lagos.

In his words;

”Dear government, I am in full support of the lockdown .. but something has to be done to assist the poor else we would suffer from hunger virus which is worse than coronavirus”

