Ikeja Electric Suspends Disconnection During Lockdown Period

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

As a way of providing succour to people during lockdown brought about by novel coronavirus, the Ikeja Electric company has announced that it will not disconnect customers during the period.

This was contained in a statement by the acting chairman of the company, Folake Soetan.

The statement reads:

“At Ikeja Electric, we are committed to ensuring that our customers enjoy steady and quality supply throughout this difficult period and beyond. We recognise the fact that electricity supply is critical to our ability to stay safe, clean and indoors.

Read AlsoVaccine For Treatment Of Coronavirus Ready Soon – Iwu

“Therefore, we have also taken a decision to suspend all disconnection activities of non-paying customers for a period of two weeks starting today.

“This is to ensure that customers who cannot afford to pay their March bills due to the closure continue to enjoy supply until the stay at home order is lifted.

“Customers who also wish to pay their bills can also do so using any of our designated online payment platforms.

‘’Our prepaid customers can buy energy online using any of your preferred online banking or merchant platforms. You can also visit our website to purchase vending units.’’

 

