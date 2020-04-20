I’m Not Interested In Being Buhari’s Chief Of Staff: Issa Funtua

Ismaila Isa Funtua, an elder statesman says he is not interested in the post of Chief of Staff, CoS, to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Is a Funtua, who was a minister in the country’s second republic said he is unemployable at 78 and not interested in the position.

The elder statesman was reported by a national newspaper on Sunday to be one of those who are being considered for the post of Chief of Staff following the death of Abba Kyari, who died of COVID-19 and was buried last Saturday.

However, speaking in an interview with Vanguard, on Sunday, Alhaji Funtua, who was Administrative Officer, Katsina Native Authority, for seven years, Minister of Water Resources in the defunct Second Republic, a member of the 1994-1995 Constitutional Conference, and founder of Bulet International Nigeria Limited (the largest wholly-owned indigenous construction company), which built most of the iconic public buildings in Abuja, said he was not interested in the post.

His words: ”I am an employer of labour and, therefore, unemployable.

”I was a minister in 1983. What position will I be interested in now? I am embarrassed that a national newspaper could display such level of ignorance by connecting me with the Chief of Staff job.”