INEC Launches Probe Of Fire Incident At Headquarters

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Less than 24 hours after the Abuja office of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) was engulfed by fire, a probe has been launched into the incident.

According to the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye who made this known, the inferno was unable to destroy sensitive materials aside from furniture.

“At 11.30 am today, 17th April 2020, a fire outbreak occurred at a section of the building housing the Election and Party Monitoring Department and the Media Centre. The building is an annexe, detached from the main building of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s headquarters.

“Firefighters attached to the Commission swiftly responded to contain the inferno and they were later joined by their colleagues from the Federal Fire Service headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory FCT. The fire was extinguished within a short period of time and did not cause any substantial damage to the building.

Read AlsoFire Guts INEC Headquarters In Abuja

“Apart from some office furniture and equipment, nothing sensitive was destroyed. Reports of party primaries and conventions are intact. The campaign finance database is also not affected. The incident will therefore not affect the administrative or technical operations of the Commission in any way.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the cause(s) of the fire incident has commenced”, he added.

