Inmates Set Delta State Correctional Service On Fire; Attempt Jail Break (Video)

Inmates from the Sapele, Delta State Correctional Service on Monday set the facility on fire and attempted break out.

This came up after the state government granted an amnesty release to some 73 inmates in order to provide more grounds to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to Vanguard.

However, it was also gathered that since the signing of the release, only three persons have been released and let go.

The inmates, before setting the place ablaze, also protested the alleged lack of food and water. Security operatives and firefighters were immediately mobilized to the scene to ensure that none of them escaped.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.vanguardngr.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/IMG_3327.mp4?_=1