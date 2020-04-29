Invest In Education, Stop Borrowing From Other Countries: Harrysong Tells Buhari

Popular singer Harrysong has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to stop borrowing money from other countries.

The singer took to his Instagram page hours after Buhari’s request for N850 billion loan was approved by the Senate, to advise the president to invest in education.

According to the singer, Nigeria’s economy needs brains to sustain it. He wrote:

“Buhari invest in education, it’s never too late. Start paying students. We need brains to sustain this country’s economy. And please stop borrowing from other countries oooooooooo I Dey shake ooooooooo”