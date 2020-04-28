It Is Better To Not Have A President Than Have Buhari In This Pandemic – Omokri

Following the lockdown extension by President Buhari last night, Reno Omokri has reacted.

Recall the president extended the lockdown by one week, adding that on May 4th it will be partially lifted and a curfew will be imposed from 8pm to 6am.

Reacting to this, Omokri stated that it will be better if the country is without a president than to have one like Buhari.

He tweeted;

”In my opinion, it is better not to have a President during this #COVID19 crisis, than to have a President like General @MBuhari

“At least if we did not have a Buhari distraction, more competent hands will direct our #CoronaVirus response!”