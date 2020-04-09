It Is Irresponsibile For FG To Invite Chinese Doctors: Melaye

Former Kogi west senator, Dino Melaye has described as irresponsible, the act that the federal government of Nigeria went ahead to invite Chinese doctors into the country in the fight against the novel coronavirus despite the public outcry against the move.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, he said except they are in the country to treat only the infected Aso Rock patients.

He wrote:

1)It is Leadership irresponsibility for the FG to disregard the call by majority Nigerians on the importation of Chinese doctors into Nigeria. It is gross disrespect for the NMA to be ignored with ignominy. Except the Chinese doctors are here to treat infected Aso rock patients.