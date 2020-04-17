It Is More Important To Be Human Than To Be Polite – Reno Omokri

Trending

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Nigerian author Reno Omokri, in the wake of the loss of his relative, has taken to social media to preach love.

According to Reno in his IG post, it is important that people care about each other.

Read Also: You Fasted And Prayed But Still Got Denied Visa – Reno Omokri Gives Reason For This

In his words;

”When you ask people ‘how are you?’, do it because you really mean it, not because you want to be polite.

”You see, it is more important to be human, than to be polite. Care about people. Don’t just care about being seen to be saying the right thing.

”The best way to love the unseen God is by loving His creations, which we see, irrespective of whether they are Jew, Christian, Muslim, Hindu, etc.

”It is not possible to love God and hate man. It is impossible to serve God and do a disservice to His creations”

 

