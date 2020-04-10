It Is Wrong To Relax Lockdown For Religious Reasons: Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed that it is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship.

Obi stated this while speaking on Arise Television on Friday.

The former vice-presidential candidate made this statement in reaction to the relaxation of the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus over the Easter celebrations.

According to him, COVID-19 is spreading quickly in Nigeria and there are not enough resources to manage it.

Obi also lashed out at State Governors, who have relaxed the lockdown for Easter celebrations.