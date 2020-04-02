General NewsWorld news

Italian Nurse Murders Girlfriend For Allegedly Infecting Him With Coronavirus

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Chinese City Bans Eating Of Dogs, Cats, Snakes, Frogs

A city in China has been forced to ban its residents from eating dogs, snakes, frogs, turtles, and cats...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Italian Nurse Murders Girlfriend For Allegedly Infecting Him With Coronavirus

An Italian nurse has allegedly strangled his doctor girlfriend to death after accusing her of infecting him with COVID-19.According...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: No Mask No Movement In Cross River – Governor Ayade

Following the discovery of five cases of coronavirus in a neighbouring state, Akwa Ibom, the Cross River State governor,...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: FG To Pay N20,000 To N5,000 Household In Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has disclosed that the Nigerian government is...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 6-Week-Old Baby Dies In US

A 6-week-old baby who died in the US state of Connecticut last week is now believed to be the...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

An Italian nurse has allegedly strangled his doctor girlfriend to death after accusing her of infecting him with COVID-19.

According to Dailymail, the 28-year-old identified as Antonio De Pace reportedly called cops to tell them he had murdered young medic, Lorena Quaranta, 27, after committing the crime.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found her dead in their apartment in Italy, while De Pace was found on the floor having cut his wrists but his colleagues were able to save his life at their hospital.

Read Also: Coronavirus: JAMB Donates 3 Ventilators To FG

The young couple worked in a local hospital in Messina, Sicily after they were drafted to help during the coronavirus crisis.

De Pace allegedly confessed: “I killed her because she gave me coronavirus.”

A police source said: “She was a doctor who was working hard to save others. It’s such a tragedy.”

A  Facebook post just days before her death Lorena wrote: “Now more than ever we need to demonstrate responsibility and love for life.

“You must show respect for yourselves, your families and the country.

”You must think and remember those that dedicate their lives daily to looking after our sick.

“Let’s stick together everyone staying at home. Let’s avoid the next one falling sick is a loved one or ourselves.”

Her boyfriend had just last month posted a message congratulating her after she passed a test and said:

“To reach our dreams you have to work hard with determination and you are proof.

“I wish you to keep chasing your dreams, always live the life you always imagined. Well done!

It was gathered that that tests were being carried out on both, but it came back negative, meaning neither Lorena or De Pace had the virus.

Previous articleCoronavirus: No Mask No Movement In Cross River – Governor Ayade
Next articleDavido Gives Update On Chioma’s Health
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Chinese City Bans Eating Of Dogs, Cats, Snakes, Frogs

World news Michael Isaac - 0
A city in China has been forced to ban its residents from eating dogs, snakes, frogs, turtles, and cats as meat in the wake...
Read more

Coronavirus: 6-Week-Old Baby Dies In US

World news Michael Isaac - 0
A 6-week-old baby who died in the US state of Connecticut last week is now believed to be the youngest person to die of...
Read more

Japan Begins Clinical Trials For Coronavirus Drug

World news Valerie Oke - 0
Japan has begun clinical trials to test the effectiveness of the anti-flu drug Avigan in treating patients with coronavirus, according to latest report.Following promising...
Read more

Russian President In Isolation After Shaking Hands With Doctor Who Has Covid-19

World news Verity Awala - 0
Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, says placed himself in isolation after shaking hands with a doctor who tested positive for the coronavirus.The Russian president...
Read more
- Advertisement -