Italian Nurse Murders Girlfriend For Allegedly Infecting Him With Coronavirus

An Italian nurse has allegedly strangled his doctor girlfriend to death after accusing her of infecting him with COVID-19.

According to Dailymail, the 28-year-old identified as Antonio De Pace reportedly called cops to tell them he had murdered young medic, Lorena Quaranta, 27, after committing the crime.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found her dead in their apartment in Italy, while De Pace was found on the floor having cut his wrists but his colleagues were able to save his life at their hospital.

The young couple worked in a local hospital in Messina, Sicily after they were drafted to help during the coronavirus crisis.

De Pace allegedly confessed: “I killed her because she gave me coronavirus.”

A police source said: “She was a doctor who was working hard to save others. It’s such a tragedy.”

A Facebook post just days before her death Lorena wrote: “Now more than ever we need to demonstrate responsibility and love for life.

“You must show respect for yourselves, your families and the country.

”You must think and remember those that dedicate their lives daily to looking after our sick.

“Let’s stick together everyone staying at home. Let’s avoid the next one falling sick is a loved one or ourselves.”

Her boyfriend had just last month posted a message congratulating her after she passed a test and said:

“To reach our dreams you have to work hard with determination and you are proof.

“I wish you to keep chasing your dreams, always live the life you always imagined. Well done!

It was gathered that that tests were being carried out on both, but it came back negative, meaning neither Lorena or De Pace had the virus.