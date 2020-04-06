“I’ve Been Seeing Your Talk Show That’s Getting You In Trouble” – Davido Tells Ubi Franklin (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, appeared on music executive, Ubi Franklin’s Instagram live chat on Sunday.

Information Nigeria recalls ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha slammed Ubi for reporting her to her rival, Mercy Eke and for claiming he assisted her in bagging endorsement deals.

Davido told the music executive that he was aware of the problems he has been causing on social media.

’The Blow My Mind’ crooner added that his chat with Ubi was going to have the highest views so far as a result of his presence.

During their live chat, the DMW boss recounted his journey into music and his dad’s role in his life.

Watch the video below: