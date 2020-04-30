Iyabo Ojo Condoles With MC Oluomo Over Death Of Mother

Popular actress, Iyabo Ojo has condoled with the Lagos state chairman of the National Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo over the death of his mother.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, the screen diva prayer to God for eternal rest for the deceased.

She wrote, I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of your dear mother 🙏 Please accept my condolences, may God Almighty all Merciful grant you the fortitude to bear this great pain, may God give her eternal rest and the family she left behind will forever be blessed @mcoluomo.”