Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla Plays Pregnancy Prank On Brother (Video)

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of popular actress Iyabo Ojo, played a prank on her elder brother, Festus to see how he would react.

The teenage brand influencer recently uploaded the prank video on her official Youtube channel and it has garnered over 40, 000 views.

In the video, Priscilla announced that she was going to prank Festus by telling him that she is pregnant and his reaction was epic.

At first, the young entrepreneur told her brother that she had missed her period but he acted like he did not understand what she meant by that until she spelt it out.

Watch the full video below: