Jaywon Recounts Losing His Lincoln Navigator 7 Years Ago (Photos)

Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon has recounted losing his Lincoln Navigator to a terrible accident 7 years ago shortly after shooting a musical video.

The singer is however, grateful to God for sparing his life as he now posses many automobiles.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle in Monday, he added that it is important to be grateful for the good people one has around and God.

He wrote: “Lost this piece 7 years ago after a video shoot with my bro ice prince. Guess how many I have today? Only God get power. Be grateful for the good people (family) around you and to God 🙏🏼❤️. Family is everything!!”