JJC Skillz Backs Wife, Speaks On Lockdown House Party (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz, the husband of Funke Akindele, has reacted to the backlash he received from Nigerians for hosting a party amid lockdown order.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer’s wife also reacted after web users called for their arrest on social media.

Taking to Instagram, JJC Skillz, who described the house party as a “surprise turn-up”, claimed everyone who attended the party at their house in Amen Estate, Lagos are hale and hearty.

The music executive backed his wife’s claim of some of the attendees being camped in the estate before the lockdown directive and he also added that Eniola Badmus quarantined in the estate and after 14 days, she showed no symptoms.

The music executive also showed Naira Marley’s house and Basket Mouth’s house as proof that nobody from outside the estate attended the party.

Read Also: Reactions As Funke Akindele Throws House Party For Husband Amid Lockdown

Watch the video below:

