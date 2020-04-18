Jonathan Reacts To Kyari’s Death, Condoles With Buhari, Family

By
Valerie Oke
-
Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has expressed his sympathy over the death of Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff.

The former president said this via his Twitter handle on Saturday morning.

Jonathan condoled with the President, and the family of the late Chief of staff, and wished them strength during this moment of their grief.

Read Also: BREAKING: Chief Of Staff To The President, Abba Kyari Is Dead

He wrote: I condole with H.E @MBuhari, the Kyari family & all sympathisers on the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari who until his death was  the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria.
May Allah grant him Al Jannah Firdaus & strengthen his family & friends during this moment of grief.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here