Joseph Yobo Celebrates His Wife On Her 30th Birthday

Nigerian football legend, Joseph Yobo took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Adaeze Yobo as she turned 30 on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles assistant coach shared a stunning photo of the ex-beauty queen with the caption;

“Happy 30th Birthday to my darling wife and mom to our beautiful kids.

Askim, you’re unbelievably precious to me…and I’m so happy to celebrate another year with you.

May this special day bring you lots of moments cherish. I am so proud and blessed to call you my wife.

Thank you for being an amazing partner. My life is better because of you!

I adore you my queen!

Love you Now and Forever”

Read Also: American Rapper, Tory Lanez Calls Out Actor IK Ogbonna On Social Media

See the full post below: