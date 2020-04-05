Juliet Ibrahim Must Let Go Of Her Past If She Wants Divine Marriage – Maduagwu

Actor Uche Maduagwu, in his usual fashion, has taken to his IG page to pen a lengthy piece about another celebrity, this time it is none other than Juliet Ibrahim.

According to Uche, if Juliet ever wants to smell marriage, she must let go of the past.

”@julietibrahim Let go of the past if you want to smell divine marriage… ✈️✈️Dear #julietibrahim, you can not change the past, neither can you erase all the pain you went through in the hands of spiritual babies who still refer to themselves as men simply because they have big muscle. 🤣It does not matter how many times they use the words✏️ i am sorry, cheating is never a mistake in #relationships, its a choice people make, so why must you allow the wrong choices your ex made keep you from allowing real men into your heart again? 🤷‍♂️Yes, they broke the temple of your trust for men and took all of your kindness for weakness, ⚽️but such is #life, when it throws lemon at you, make lemonade out of it. As you digest this prophecy also #follow @tumshow1 on #instagram for #relationship matter coming soon to your #television station.😍”