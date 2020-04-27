Kaduna Extends Lockdown By 30 Days

The Kaduna State government has extended the quarantine order in the state by 30 days.

This was confirmed in a statement released by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adekeye.

The Kaduna State Governor stated that only Wednesdays will be lockdown-free until the trajectory of Coronavirus infections becomes clearer.

Residents of the state have been directed to wear facemasks and observe social distancing everywhere they go.

While public gatherings have been prohibited in the state, the only category of persons exempted are workers in essential services such as health workers, the fire service, water corporation, electricity distribution, and security personnel.