Kaduna Government Intercepts Truck-Load Of Almajiri Boys From Minna

A truckload of Almajiri boys from Minna, Niger state was intercepted by the Kaduna State Government at the Abuja-Kaduna expressway tollgate.

The State Government disclosed this in a tweet by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development on Thursday, saying children and young adults were the only occupants of the truck.

It said after the boys were interrogated, it was found that they were Almajiri from Minna in Niger State on their way to Zaria, Kaduna.

According to the Ministry, the Almajiri children have been moved to the Mando camp where the state government has placed other boys on isolation.