Kaduna Govt Relaxes Lockdown Order Amid Pandemic

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai has announced relaxation of its lockdown order.

The announcement was made by the governor via his official twitter handle.

Recall that on Sunday, the State Government lockdown the State for another 30 days in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Also Read: El-rufai Slashes Appointees’ Salary By 50% To Fund Relief Items

Kaduna state has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

It says restriction of movement in the state will be relaxed from 8am to 6pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting from today April 29.

Residents wearing face masks will be allowed to go to pharmacies, shops and markets selling foods, so as to restock.

See full details below: