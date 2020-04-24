Kaduna Sets Up Mobile Courts To Try Violators Of Curfew

The Kaduna State Government has set up mobile Courts to try violators of its lockdown order.

Solicitor General Chris Umar disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

In a letter to the Chief Registrar of Kaduna State High Court dated on April 22, Umar said that the decision was taken by the State Executive Council to enforce the executive order.

The Solicitor-General said that the mobile courts will ‘’deal with violators summarily without the need for the present cumbersome procedure of taking offenders to court over such violations.’’

According to Umar, magistrates that will preside over the mobile courts have already been assigned by the State Ministry of Justice.