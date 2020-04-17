General NewsEducation

Kaduna State University Begins e-Lectures For Students

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

21, Not 18 Persons Killed By Security Agencies During Lockdown: Falana

Foremost human rights lawyer. Femi Falana(SAN) says 21 not 18 persons have been killed in the first 14 days...
Read more
EducationVerity Awala - 0

Kaduna State University Begins e-Lectures For Students

The Kaduna State University says it has commenced online lectures for its students at home who are 'idling away'...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Wike Threatens Total Lockdown In Rivers

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has announced ‘total lockdown’ of parts of Port Harcourt, the State Capital,...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Lagosians Cannot Afford Prolonged Lockdown: Gbadamosi Writes Sanwo-Olu

Babatunde Gbadamosi, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, has noted that Nigeria cannot afford a prolonged lockdown order.The former...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Niger Govt Lifts Ban On Juma’at Prayers

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has on Friday relaxed the lockdown order in the State to allow...
Read more
Verity Awala

The Kaduna State University says it has commenced online lectures for its students at home who are ‘idling away’ during the ‘lockdown’ period.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, made this known in a statement in Kaduna.

He stated also that the lectures were in line with the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education.

Read Also: Kaduna Govt Converts NYSC Camp To Quarantine Centre

He said, “Schools have been closed for a while now and our students are idling away at home following the stay-at-home order.

“The e-lectures would, therefore, keep students busy with academic activities while at home, and may enable us catch up with the academic calendar,” he said.

Previous articleWike Threatens Total Lockdown In Rivers
Next articleShehu Sani Knocks FG Over Requirement For Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Governor Abdulrahman Appoints New Vice Chancellor For KWASU

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Mohammed-Akanbi as substantive Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU).The...
Read more

ASUU Begins Sensitisation On Coronavirus, Distributes Sanitizers

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
With the continued increase of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has joined the sensitisation campaign against the...
Read more

UNILORIN Set To Produce N30M Hand Sanitizers For Kwara Govt

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Kwara State Government under the leadership of Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has contracted the Technical Entrepreneurship Centre (TEC) of UNILORIN to produce various sizes of...
Read more

NASU Threatens To Embark On Strike

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Non-academic Staff of Federal Universities, Inter-university Centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education (NASU) has threatened to embark on strike on April 1.The union...
Read more
- Advertisement -