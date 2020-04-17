Kaduna State University Begins e-Lectures For Students

The Kaduna State University says it has commenced online lectures for its students at home who are ‘idling away’ during the ‘lockdown’ period.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, made this known in a statement in Kaduna.

He stated also that the lectures were in line with the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education.

He said, “Schools have been closed for a while now and our students are idling away at home following the stay-at-home order.

“The e-lectures would, therefore, keep students busy with academic activities while at home, and may enable us catch up with the academic calendar,” he said.