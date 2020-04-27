Kano Govt Commences Verbal Autopsy Over Mysterious Deaths

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the Ministry of Health to carry out verbal autopsy of those who lost their lives to various strange ailments over the weekend.

The State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, announced this in a statement on Monday.

Also Read: Publish Full Report Of Probe Into Recent Deaths In Kano: Falana

The statement revealed that a combined team from the Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have been drafted to eight Local Government Areas within the Kano Emirate Council to perform the autopsy exercise.

The Governor also called for calm from residents of the State as they carry out the investigation.