Kate Henshaw Reacts As Dayo Amusa Recounts How A Fan She Sent Money To Made Her Regret

Valerie Oke
Popular actress, Kate Henshaw has reacted after her colleague, Dayo Amusa shared how a fan she once helped with money made her regret.

According to Dayo, she mistakenly sent 50k to the fan instead of 5k.

When she called, the fans said she has spent the money.

Reacting via her official Twitter handle, Kate wondered why someone would receive money without showing appreciation before spending the money.

She wrote, You don’t call to appreciate the money you received, you just start spending…..how???.

“Thank you o, I received 50k, I hope its not a mistake”…. you just start spending….🙄😔

