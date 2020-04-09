Trending

Kate Henshaw Reacts To Woman Who Spent A Million Feeding People In Lagos

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Kate Henshaw
Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has taken to social media to react to the story of a Nigerian woman who spent a million feeding people on the street.

According to the news, many who she gave food too, complained about the food being too small, or with no meat or that they do not eat a certain type of meat.

Read Also: Kate Henshaw Reacts After Being Dragged For Money Laundering

Reacting to the news, Kate tweeted;

So some1 goes out of her way to cook & share food to people and they complain about small meat and not eating ponmo??

”Let no one change you!! NO ONE!! Jesus healed 10 lepers and only one came back to say thank you.. this always keeps it in perspective for me. Bless that woman.”

 

