Katsina Government Lifts Ban On Friday Prayers

The Katsina State Government has lifted a ban on Friday prayers, following stakeholders meeting with religious leaders, traditional rulers and security agencies.

In a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, Imams were admonished to avoid prolonged sermons in order to discharge their followers within a short period.

It is also expected that the state government will hold a similar meeting with Christian leaders, to lift the suspension of Sunday church services.

The statement reads in part;

“Following a meeting held today between the Katsina state government, religious leaders, traditional rulers, and security agents to review some measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“People are also strongly advised to maintain social distancing and adhere strictly to all the rules and regulations provided by the health experts in fighting the contagious disease.”