‘Keep Your Stupid Opinions To Yourselves’ – AY Makun Tells Critics

Popular comedian, AY Makun has taken a jab at those who belittle the efforts of people that lend supports in order to cushion the effect of coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria.

Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the comedian wrote;

“Those of you who contribute nothing but criticize the efforts of others who provides necessary or little support to cushion the lockdown effects on Nigerians in need, should take matters in your own hands by volunteering to do something or keep your stupid opinions to yourselves.”

“It is easy for you to talk about what you are going to do or how it should be done, but it doesn’t mean anything until you take action and make it happen. Social responsibility is not in words but ACTION.”

See the full tweet below: