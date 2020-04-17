Kehinde Bankole Celebrates Joke Silva For Inspiring Her (Photo)

Actress Kehinde Bankole has taken to her official Instagram page to celebrate Nollywod veteran, Joke Silva for the role she played in her career.

According to the screen diva, the veteran actress inspired her with her staying power, longevity in the industry, talent and compassion.

The veteran actress has often been celebrated by her fellow colleagues especially the new generations.

She is married to fellow legendary actor, Olu Jacobs.

She wrote:

Meet one of the top Nigerian women who inspire me. Ajoke Silva.

Staying power. Compassion. Longevity. Talent