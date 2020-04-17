Entertainment

Kehinde Bankole Celebrates Joke Silva For Inspiring Her (Photo)

By Valerie Oke

Actress Kehinde Bankole has taken to her official Instagram page to celebrate Nollywod veteran, Joke Silva for the role she played in her career.

According to the screen diva, the veteran actress inspired her with her staying power, longevity in the industry, talent and compassion.

The veteran actress has often been celebrated by her fellow colleagues especially the new generations.

Read AlsoWe Still ‘Do The Do’ But In A Way That Is Suitable For Our Age – Joke Silva

She is married to fellow legendary actor, Olu Jacobs.

She wrote:

Meet one of the top Nigerian women who inspire me. Ajoke Silva.
Staying power. Compassion. Longevity. Talent

