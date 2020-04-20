Kelly Hansome Releases Shocking Messages From His Baby Mama (Photos)

Singer, Kelly Hansome has reacted to his baby mama, Mirabel Moradeyo’s allegation of being a deadbeat father and abandoning her.

The singer, however, fired back at his estranged baby mama and apologized to his current fiancee over the embarrassment the allegations might have caused her.

He also released chats which he claims Mirabel had with his fiancee, in which she was threatening to go diabolical to make sure he begs for food.

Kelly wrote in part as he shared photos: “therealbossmum‘s DM blowing up, I’m sorry about all the embarrassment, baby. I know you begged me not to post this but F it hun, I had to…”

See Photos Here: