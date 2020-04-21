Kelly Hansome’s Baby Mama Replies Allegations Against Her (Photos)

Mirabel Moradeyo, the baby mama to Nigerian singer, Kelly Hansome, has reacted to the allegations levied against her.

Taking to Instagram, Mirabel wrote an open letter to the singer where she addressed Kelly’s allegation of her threatening his fiance.

Mirabel also shared screenshots of her conversation with him.

Mirabel pointed out that she was the one receiving threats for her life as she also shared that Kelly’s mother was aware of everything she was going through.

She concluded her letter by saying that the singer isn’t worth her time.

See Post Here: