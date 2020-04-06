Kemi Olunloyo Says She Introduced Intimacy Toys To Nigeria In 2012

Popular Nigerian journalist and LGBTQ rights activist, Kemi Olunloyo has said that she is responsible for sex toys reaching Nigeria.

The journalist pointed out that it was back in 2012 she introduced sex toys in Nigeria and as at that time, nobody knew about them in Nigeria.

Mrs Kemi also shared that, sex toys, when googled next to her name would better prove her point.

The journalist then concluded by saying that because of her efforts, sex toys are now everywhere in Nigeria to the point that it is been sought for by lawmakers.

