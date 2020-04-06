Lifestyle

Kemi Olunloyo Says She Introduced Intimacy Toys To Nigeria In 2012

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: APC Calls For Understanding On Stimulus Package Distribution

Following the public outcry that has greeted the manner in which palliatives were shared in Lagos state over lockdown...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Wike Attacks FG For Giving Lagos N10b, While Rivers Gets Nothing

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has attacked the federal government of Nigeria for releasing a whopping sum of N10b...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 140 Lebanese Evacuated Out Of Nigeria

Following the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the Lebanese government has evacuated one hundred and forty Lebanese nationals through the...
Read more
CoronavirusMichael Isaac - 0

4-Year-Old Tiger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A 4-year-old Malayan tiger at a Bronx Zoo in New York City has tested positive for COVID-19, in what...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 6th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus Is Blessing...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Popular Nigerian journalist and LGBTQ rights activist, Kemi Olunloyo has said that she is responsible for sex toys reaching Nigeria.

The journalist pointed out that it was back in 2012 she introduced sex toys in Nigeria and as at that time, nobody knew about them in Nigeria.

Mrs Kemi also shared that, sex toys, when googled next to her name would better prove her point.

READ ALSO – Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Chioma Testing Positive For Coronavirus

The journalist then concluded by saying that because of her efforts, sex toys are now everywhere in Nigeria to the point that it is been sought for by lawmakers.

See Her Post Here:

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo’s Post

Previous articleNigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th April 2020
Next articleWhat To Do With The Kids? DStv Got The Answer
- Advertisement -

1 COMMENT

  1. Dear Kemi, I think you should introduce what will better Nigeria women’s future and the young Nigeria ladies but not sex toys.
    You should be a good ambassador and good role model to all Nigerians women’s and ladies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Taraba Couple Marry In Their Living Room Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Lifestyle Verity Awala - 0
A couple in Taraba state have gone ahead with their wedding ceremony amid coronavirus lockdown.John Lawrence Ogwuche and Faith Nathaniel Odang tied the knot...
Read more

Funke Akindele Celebrates Husband On His 43rd Birthday (Photo)

Lifestyle Michael Isaac - 0
Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is celebrating her husband JJC Skillz today as he turns 43.The actress who is not one to express her love...
Read more

Mimi Orjiekwe Throws 3rd Year Birthday Party For Daughter

Lifestyle Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe amid coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, threw a  birthday party for her daughter, Jasmine.The single mother of one had cried...
Read more

Femi Otedola Celebrates Mom At 88

Lifestyle Temitope Alabi - 0
Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola is today celebrating his mum.His mum Lady Doja turns a year older today, she turns 88 and Femi has since...
Read more
- Advertisement -