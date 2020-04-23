Keystone Bank- Paving The Way For The Reality Of Life Post Pandemic

The pandemic has changed the course of the world as we know it, it has taken its toll on basically all sectors and industries. While we adhere to the instruction of the government and health workers to stay at home to help salvage the situation, we are indeed hopeful for the future. The world after the pandemic would be nothing like we have seen before, we envisage a future filled with new opportunities to take on.

Our future growth relies on competitiveness and innovation, skills and productivity and these in turn rely on the education of our people. While things are changing, we reckon that changes call for innovation and innovation leads to progress. Keystone Bank is championing this cause and ensuring that we are equipped and ready to take on the post pandemic world with its IG live masterclass series.

The business climate has taken a hit in these times due to the pandemic. Starting a business is tough, managing a business at such a time is proving to be tougher.

An Instagram live session with Triciabiz, a Finance/Business Influencer on Thursday, 23rd of April sponsored by Keystone Bank will help entrepreneurs navigate their businesses through these trying times while arming them with information that would ensure the continuity and thriving of their businesses during and after the pandemic.

Organizations like Keystone Bank restores our faith in humanity and beams a ray of sunlight to the seemingly dark times we are in, we are hopeful for the future that would emerge after the pandemic and we hope that other organizations would follow in these footsteps.