Khafi Recounts Running Paris Marathon 10 Years Ago(Photo)

Former big brother Nigeria housemate, Khafi has recounted running in the Paris Marathon race.

Recounting her experience via her official Twitter handle, she said she crossed the finish line with joy and disbelief after running 42km on foot.

“Ten years ago this month I ran the Paris Marathon. I crossed the finish line crying tears of joy and disbelief that I had run 26.2 miles /42 km on foot. I came away thinking I could do anything, that nothing was impossible and I still believe that. We are stronger than we know.”