Khloe Kardashian Speaks On Making Another Baby With Ex, Tristan

Popular American reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian, has admitted she is ready to make another baby with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

The TV star also pointed out that she may borrow some sperm from her ex, Tristan Thompson, to have another child with him.

The duo already have a daughter together and the 35-year-old has revealed that she may well use artificial insemination to give her daughter a younger sibling.

Khloe and Tristan are currently self-isolating together, so they are both co-parenting their first child during this COVID-19 pandemic.