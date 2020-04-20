Killing Of 47 In Katsina Will Be Met With Decisive Force: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari reacted to the latest attacks by bandits in Katsina State, saying it will be met with “decisive force”.

President Buhari made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Sunday night.

According to Buhari, the attacks by bandits in three local government areas that left 47 persons dead stands condemned, adding that he would not tolerate such large scale killing of innocent people by the bandits.

He therefore charged the security agencies not to relent or let their guards down, in their duties of protecting lives and properties.